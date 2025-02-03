Fantasy Basketball
Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez Injury: Out against Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Lopez (back) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Lopez will join the rest of Milwaukee's starters on the sidelines Monday on the second leg of the team's back-to-back. Since Bobby Portis (personal) also remains out against Oklahoma City, the Bucks appear likely to be forced into handing big minutes to the likes of Taurean Prince, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston.

