Lopez is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors with a right shoulder contusion.

Lopez played 24 minutes against the 76ers on Sunday, finishing with 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks. For now, the Bucks are planning on the veteran suiting up for the second leg of this back-to-back set despite the fact that he's not 100 percent.