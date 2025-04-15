Brook Lopez News: Expected to play Saturday

Lopez (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Lopez played 80 games during the regular season for the Bucks, putting up some decent numbers in his seventh season with Milwaukee. The veteran big man averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.