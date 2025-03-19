Brook Lopez News: Scores 16 points in loss

Lopez closed Tuesday's 104-93 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes.

Lopez's ability to contribute across the board makes him a very underrated fantasy asset. With 67 games played, Lopez is on pace to return fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 84.8 percent from the line.