Bub Carrington News: Back to bench Tuesday

Carrington is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Pistons on Tuesday.

Carrington has started in four of the Wizards' last five games, and over that span he has shot 30.4 percent from the field and averaged 10.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 29.6 minutes. He'll come off the bench Tuesday while Justin Champagnie enters the starting five.