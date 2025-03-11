Fantasy Basketball
Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:52pm

Carrington is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Pistons on Tuesday.

Carrington has started in four of the Wizards' last five games, and over that span he has shot 30.4 percent from the field and averaged 10.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 29.6 minutes. He'll come off the bench Tuesday while Justin Champagnie enters the starting five.

