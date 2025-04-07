This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

It is finally here -- the final week of the NBA regular season and the last chance for fantasy managers to make a splash with a well-timed pick-up off the waiver wire. This article will highlight 10 players who can make the difference in fantasy crunch time. Most of these players have not been notable contributors throughout the season, but they are benefiting from the fact that their teams are well out of playoff contention and instead looking to see what their younger guys can do with more playing time. However, a few of the players below have been relatively consistent figures throughout the season, but they can be expected to provide a strong finish based on their unique circumstances. As always, it is important to prioritize players with the greatest number of games coming up for the week, but with each team playing either three or four games next week, it can still be worth it to go for the better producer that may have just one or two fewer games on the schedule.

Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers' season has been off the rails for a while now, and Jared Butler has been making the most of the opportunity to showcase his skill. He has started in 12 of the last 15 games, averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He also recorded a season-high 21 points and registered a 19-point, 10-assist performance within that span. The 76ers have four games on the week, and with the expectation to remain a starter, Butler is an ideal candidate for fantasy managers to lean on in the clutch.

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona is another 76ers player making the most of the circumstances. He is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks over five consecutive starts, and he remains in line to keep up with the starting role through to the end of the campaign. Along with his impressive averages, he also logged a high of 28 points, hauled in 10 rebounds twice and tallied a high of five blocks all within the last five outings.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Bub Carrington has made his case as a solid fantasy play at a few points this season, but he has flowed in and out of a couple of slumps, making him generally unreliable for most managers. However, he is back on a hot streak, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 33.8 minutes per game over nine consecutive starts. He is likely to continue to enjoy substantial playing time over the final few games, and with his squad facing four games in the week, he stands out as one of the more tried and tested players on this list.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis averaged just 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game from the start of the season until the end of January. His campaign took a new trajectory beginning in February, as he turned in a 24-point effort on February 4, which marked a season high at the time. From there, he is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game over 27 games. He has become a central figure in a revamped Bulls squad that has managed to secure a play-in spot, and the team will surely continue to trust in the youngster to see out the rest of their journey this season. The Bulls have four games this week.

Kevin Porter, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter is the most experienced player on this list and has done a great job providing a supporting role in the Bucks' backcourt this season. However, he may be up for a new level of responsibility as the squad is in need of answers since losing Damian Lillard for the season. Porter reached the 20-point mark in three of the last five games, including a season-high 28-point outing and a 24-point, 12-rebound effort. His impressive play also earned him what marked his fourth start of the season in the Bucks' most recent game, suggesting that he could be the one they look to trust with the keys through the final few games and into the postseason. The Bucks have four games this week.

Scotty Pippen, Memphis Grizzlies

Scotty Pippen has been an important part of the Grizzlies' rotation all season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.0 minutes per game across 76 appearances. After an impressive start to the campaign, he went through a bit of a lull, which led to him remaining unrostered in the majority of leagues. However, he has picked up his play recently and is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals over 18 games since the beginning of March. He can be expected to maintain a significant role down through the final few games, especially as the squad tightens the rotation in preparation for the playoffs while fighting for possession of one of the top-six seeds in their conference. The Grizzlies have four games next week.

Karlo Matkovic, New Orleans Pelicans

With the Pelicans well beyond any chance of contention and their frontcourt thin as ever, Karlo Matkovic has benefited from increased opportunity over the last few weeks and has found a decent rhythm, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over the last 10 games. He may not be the most proven player on this list, but for managers in deeper leagues who need help in the frontcourt, he could have what it takes. The Pelicans have four games next week.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi likely found himself on a roster at some point this season in many leagues, but he also hit a few rough patches that could have easily landed him back on waivers. Nonetheless, he has hit double-digit rebounds in the last five games and is averaging 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on the season. He is likely one of the best frontcourt options on this list, especially as the Pelicans head into a four-game week.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski challenges Missi as one of the most preferred big men on this list thanks to the fact that he has enjoyed a fairly consistent amount of play this season and has delivered more than a handful of strong performances. Filipowski is averaging 12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games and should continue to highlight the Jazz's frontcourt the rest of the way. The only downside is that the Jazz have three games this week.

Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead has done well to step up for the Raptors through their injury-riddled season, especially early on when Immanuel Quickley was sidelined. Shead has played more than 20 minutes in 13 consecutive games and is averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He would be one of the better bets in terms of backcourt options on this list, except for the fact that the Raptors have three games this week. Nonetheless, in deeper leagues, he can still provide the juice.