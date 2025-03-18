Buddy Boeheim Injury: Out for remainder of season

The Blu announced Tuesday that Boeheim underwent a successful procedure to address a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will miss the remainder of the season, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Boeheim will finish the season averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes across 24 appearances, including nine starts. However, Boeheim struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three.