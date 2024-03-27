NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

There are 12 games on tap for Wednesday, but FanDuel has elected to omit SAN/UTA and PHO/DEN for their main slate, leaving us with 10 games to choose from. We have a lot of injury situations and pivot options to go through, so let's get to it.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The game data leads us to believe that we're missing out on value by fading a lot of Indiana, Oklahoma City and Houston, but the corresponding salaries tell another story. Despite the potential production for these teams, the usual options faded in comparison to other values on the slate, most notably with Atlanta and Portland. I also like Memphis after the Lakers played to double overtime Tuesday night and continue on the road. Values abound for the Grizzlies in that short-handed lineup.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Dejounte Murray (back) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Jalen Johnson (ankle) - OUT

ATL Onyeka Okongwu (toe) - OUT

ATL Trae Young (finger) - OUT

We typically don't single out the ongoing injuries, but I mentioned Young and Johnson to give a more complete picture of the situation in Atlanta. A potential absence from Murray could shake things up and it could be a spot for Trent Forrest ($3,800) to come out of nowhere and start this game. I think sliding Vit Krejci ($4,200) over would be the more likely scenario in a Murray absence, moving Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,600) into a larger role. Again, this is all contingent on how Murray's back is feeling, but the game is still winnable against Portland with the available talent. De'Andre Hunter ($5,900) should still have an increased role with Johnson out.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Anthony Davis (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

James was in street clothes during Tuesday night's dramatic double-overtime win over Minnesota, and considering the weak opponent, they may sit him. Reports say that he is expected to play, but his minutes may be a bit limited if he's on the court. I'm a bit concerned about the Lakers as a whole after Tuesday's narrow win, but the usual suspects should be fine options.

MIN Anthony Edwards (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Rudy Gobert (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - OUT

Edwards hasn't missed a game due to the finger, but considering the back-to-back and the double-overtime game last night, there's a chance that they could give Edwards the night off. The same might be true for Gobert, who has logged 37 minutes in two consecutive games while playing through the rib injury. Naz Reid ($7,100) will still have an impact in Towns' place, with Jaden McDaniels ($5,200) providing additional support if Gobert takes a seat. Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,700) would have an increased role if the team elects to give Edwards a rest before tackling the Nuggets later in the week.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (nose) - OUT

CLE Dean Wade (knee) - OUT

CLE Max Strus (knee) - OUT

Although the Cavaliers are inching back to health, they have lost six of their last 10 games and desperately need Mitchell to come back. Check the starting lineup before lock and go with the first unit, with Georges Niang ($4,400) being the only second-unit option to consider.

DET Cade Cunningham (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Jalen Duren (back) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Simone Fontecchio (toe) - OUT

Like many other non-playoff teams, you'll begin to see some weird sets from the Pistons. They won't be inclined to force injured players on the floor, so look for a combination of Marcus Sasser ($5,500) and Jaden Ivey ($6,300) to have an impact, If you want a really deep dive, Buddy Boeheim ($3,500) will probably see his fair share of minutes as well. Sasser is still my favorite play for Cunningham, however.

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL

POR Deandre Ayton (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Anfernee Simons (knee) - OUT

POR Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

We should take all of Portland's injury tags at face value. There's no need for the team to force these players out. Duop Reath ($4,900) and Toumani Camara ($6,000) are my favorite pivots, and Scoot Henderson ($6,300) is still reasonably priced.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (personal/conditioning) - OUT

TOR RJ Barrett (personal/conditioning) - OUT

TOR Chris Boucher (knee) - OUT

Javon Freeman-Liberty ($4,200) came out of nowhere, but I saw him used frequently in the top lineups of some of my Monday contests. That's a complete whiff on my part, as I expected more from Gary Trent ($6,700). Ochai Agbaji ($5,000) is doing enough to match 5x value at this salary, and Kelly Olynyk's ($7,100) dual eligibility is still worth considering. All four players will see some action in my contests against the Knicks.

PHI Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

An Oubre absence will shake up the rotation somewhat, but I'm not prepared to make a full-throated endorsement for a replacement here. Ricky Council ($3,600) would be a punt play to consider, however. It's times like these when you long for FanDuel's old rules of dropping the lowest-producing player.

MEM Several absences

Brandon Clarke's injury status has been upgraded to questionable, but we have no word on when he will return. This is a ragtag group led by Desmond Bane ($7,700), but I am giving a nod to other budget starters like Lamar Stevens ($4,800) and Scotty Pippen ($5,700). Players like GG Jackson and Santi Aldama carry salaries that make a value-matching number difficult.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players at 10k and above, and despite the expected totals, I'm going to look a little lower for my favorite elites. Jalen Brunson ($9,500) and Kawhi Leonard ($8,700) jump out right away, although budget options at point guard lessen my exposure to Brunson somewhat. I love Leonard's salary against the 76ers, and with the Clippers sandwiched between a few teams in the middle of the conference, there's ample need to notch some wins to improve their playoff ranking. They are unlikely to catch the top three teams, but they want to hold on to fourth place. Leonard is notorious for putting on the gas come playoff time, and he should be a fine play tonight. On the other end of the matchup, Tyrese Maxey ($8,700) is also priced right despite limited position eligibility.

Paolo Banchero ($8,600) is worth a look tonight. The Warriors seem to be on the verge of folding up shop despite an outside shot for a playoff berth, and they're generally lousy on the road. I like some other Magic players, but Banchero tops the list.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,600) vs. IND, Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,000) vs. CLE

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

This is the time of year when the injury report becomes more valuable when looking for DFS advice. Even though we have a large slate on tap, most of my favorite picks have already been mentioned. There are a few more players to help fill in the gaps, but guys like Maxey, Bogdanovic, Leonard, Hunter, and several budget calls are all mentioned above.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,400) @ WAS

Bridges has registered three solid games against the Wizards this season, making him the favorite play for Brooklyn in a winnable scenario. Dennis Schroder ($6,500) barely makes the list at point guard, but I may still use him in a couple of spots.

Nic Claxton, BKN ($7,200)@ WAS

For the secondary purpose of fleshing out the interior in this game, Claxton deserves his own mention. Richaun Holmes ($6,200) was inactive in two opportunities against the Nets this season, so it's unclear how he'll perform, but Deni Avdija ($7,400), who is expected to play, had three solid games against Washington this year. While Marvin Bagley will have some impact, I have a feeling that Claxton's slight height advantage over Holmes and Avdija will give him the ability to find more shot volume. Kyle Kuzma ($8,400) can never be discounted, but he'll spend more time out in space and shouldn't be a concern for Claxton.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,000) @ PHI

Zubac has the experience over Mo Bamba in this matchup, and Zubac could finish the evening as one of the slate's big surprises. He double-doubled against Philadelphia a few days ago, allowing for 6x value at the precious salary.

Kris Murray, POR ($4,900) @ ATL

Murray finally showed up with the totals the team had been hoping for, although the first-round pick is still pretty volatile. I expect the opportunities to continue for Murray, but I wouldn't expect too much. He's a good seat-filler to allow for more spending at the elite level.

Also consider: Jabari Smith, HOU ($7,000) @ OKC, Corey Kispert, WAS ($5,500) vs. BKN

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.