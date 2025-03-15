Buddy Hield News: Goes missing in win

Hield racked up three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 victory over New York.

Hield was a non-factor in the win, an all too familiar trend this season. After a solid start to his career in Golden State, Hield has been unable to deliver consistent production. In fact, he has now scored double-digits only six times in the past 14 games. Through 67 games played, he is averaging 11.4 points per game, his lowest mark since his rookie season back in 2016-17.