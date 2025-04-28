NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The first round continues Monday evening, as both Miami and Houston face elimination if they come up short. The evening tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami, followed by the Rockets on the road against the Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET. We've got you covered with the best endorsements for FanDuel's two-game offering.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

GSW Jimmy Butler (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

Butler has a good shot at returning for Game 4, but the decision won't be made until closer to game time. Finding a suitable pivot for Butler's production has been elusive, and Jonathan Kuminga was largely ineffective as his direct replacement in the starting five. Buddy Hield ($3,800) put up 17 points in relief, but it's a volatile spot to target if Butler remains absent.

CLE Darius Garland (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Garland missed Game 3, and his Game 4 participation is in doubt. Max Strus ($4,600) had a great Game 3 with Garland out, and I would take Strus over Ty Jerome ($5,300) if Garland is inactive. De'Andre Hunter ($4,800) also benefited from Garland's absence with 21 points, so keep an eye on Garland's status as his absence opens up several budget options.

ELITE PLAYERS

The highest salary on the slate is $9,000, so we will strive to get at least three elites into our lineup builds this evening. Stephen Curry ($9,000) is at the top, and he had his best total of the series with 64.9 FDFPs in Game 3. As usual, Donovan Mitchell ($8,700) confounded DFS players with another low score, so Curry is the more consistent producer at the position. Tyler Herro ($8,200) struggled in Game 3, but I would take the discounted price tag over Mitchell and consider him as the second guard off the board.

The $8,000-plus range also focuses on three big men, and I still like Bam Adebayo ($8,300) as the best option of the group. The Cavs are getting Evan Mobley ($8,000) more involved, but I still favor the Miami star. Alperen Sengun ($8,400) rounds out the list as the only true center, and I would rank him just behind Adebayo in the frontcourt.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,100) @ GSW

Green let me down in Game 3, but I will hold on and take the risk with the marquee guard. Fred VanVleet led the team with 17 points in Game 3, but his shot has been way off the mark and is too volatile for me to consider, and I'm confident in Green's ability to bounce back from a disappointing nine points over the weekend.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($6,800) @ MIA

Allen's dual eligibility and consistent production in the series earn him a spot in my lineups. If I opt to fade Sengun, he's a first-rate option for the valuable center position. He's recorded a double-double in three of four games in the first round and has the potential to be Cleveland's top producer.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,200) vs. HOU

Green usually plays well at home, and he's mixed it up enough to warrant a higher salary than what's listed tonight. He's another viable option to consider, and it's looking more likely that we'll see some combo of Adebayo, Allen and Green as the big men in most of our builds.

Davion Mitchell, MIA ($5,700) vs. CLE

Mitchell remains the supreme value target when Miami is on the docket. Despite excellent nightly numbers, his salary is still below $6,000 and an extreme bargain. He only has PG eligibility, so you'll need true shooting guards or players with dual guard eligibility to compensate, but he's almost guaranteed to find a spot in my lineups as I reach for elites.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,700) @ GSW

Since Strus is a conditional bargain pick for Cleveland, we need someone from the basement to balance out out luxury spending. Brooks' salary has stayed low, and he's been able to match value throughout the series. Several players could pop at this level, and it's the toughest nut to crack for this slate. Tari Eason ($4,600) and Jabari Smith ($4,500) also have a shot to match or exceed Brooks.

