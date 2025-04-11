Buddy Hield News: Posts 16 points from bench

Hield racked up 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's 103-86 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hield connected on 40 percent of his shots beyond the arc in the victory. When Hield's sharpshooting skills are dialed in, he's capable of massive totals, but his success is entirely dependent on his usage. His minutes occasionally dip below 20 minutes, which isn't enough time to get into a groove. The first unit will play max minutes in the playoffs, thus diluting Hield's results.