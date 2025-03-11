Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Puts up big line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:22am

Hield finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 130-120 victory over the Trail Blazers.

This was the 10th game of the season with at least 20 points from Hield. However, his production has been all over the place, making him a volatile fantasy option. Over his last 10 games, Hield has averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now