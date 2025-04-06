Buddy Hield News: Team-high 20 points in loss

Hield dropped 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

With Stephen Curry managing just three points all night, Hield was tasked with picking up the slack to keep the Warriors in this game. The veteran sharpshooter put together a valiant effort with his six triples being his second-highest mark of the season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Hield failed to contribute much in other areas of the game. Although he's shooting a solid 38.2 percent from beyond the arc since the All-Star break, he's averaging just 9.9 points per game in that same span, making him an unreliable fantasy option.