Cam Spencer News: Productive in first career start

Spencer notched 23 points (8-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Spencer made the first start of his career and posted an impressive stat line, surpassing the 20-point mark and ending just three assists away from a double-double. However, most of the regulars are expected to return for Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, meaning Spencer should return to having a minimal role off the bench going forward.