NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Best Bets for Halloween

Best NBA Bets Today

Ja Morant over 28.5 points + assists vs. Bucks

Sleeper, 2:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: My reasoning here isn't too complex. The Grizzlies are down Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart for this matchup, and the Bucks still can't hold opposing guards in check after it was an issue last season. Morant's minutes have been a little limited to start the year, and it's the second night of a back-to-back, but he's still averaging 19.0 points and 8.3 assists in his 26.5 minutes.

Damian Lillard O24.5pts at Grizzlies (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm Ct

Lillard has cleared this number in three of four games thus far, and the Bucks take on a Memphis team that's struggled defensively to begin the year. Milwaukee's offense has essentially been a two-man show, and Lillard should be able to feast with both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane sidelined tonight.

I'm taking the OVER on Ja Morant scoring 20.5 points

(BetMGM, -110, 11:45 EST)

Ken Crites: I've got two reasons for throwing this dart. One, Damian Lillard plays poor defense. Milwaukee ranks 26th in points allowed per game to point guards (link). Two, the injury bug is once again attacking the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are both game time decisions. And Memphis reserves Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and GG Jackson are all OUT. Morant might have to carry a heavy load in a game with a juicy 232 over/under. The K-Train is 1-1 this season, so feel free to fade. (I was 32-26 last year)

