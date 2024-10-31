NBA Betting
NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Best Bets for Halloween

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on October 31, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Ja Morant over 28.5 points + assists vs. Bucks

Sleeper, 2:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: My reasoning here isn't too complex. The Grizzlies are down Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart for this matchup, and the Bucks still can't hold opposing guards in check after it was an issue last season. Morant's minutes have been a little limited to start the year, and it's the second night of a back-to-back, but he's still averaging 19.0 points and 8.3 assists in his 26.5 minutes.

Damian Lillard O24.5pts at Grizzlies (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm Ct

Lillard has cleared this number in three of four games thus far, and the Bucks take on a Memphis team that's struggled defensively to begin the year. Milwaukee's offense has essentially been a two-man show, and Lillard should be able to feast with both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane sidelined tonight.

I'm taking the OVER on Ja Morant scoring 20.5 points

(BetMGM, -110, 11:45 EST)

Ken Crites: I've got two reasons for throwing this dart.  One, Damian Lillard plays poor defense.  Milwaukee ranks 26th in points allowed per game to point guards (link).  Two, the injury bug is once again attacking the Grizzlies.  Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are both game time decisions.  And Memphis reserves Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and GG Jackson are all OUT.  Morant might have to carry a heavy load in a game with a juicy 232 over/under.  The K-Train is 1-1 this season, so feel free to fade.  (I was 32-26 last year)
 

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. Championships incude: 2016 RW Staff NBA Keeper, 2019 RW Staff NFL Ottoneu Keeper, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Experts, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Kamla Keeper and 2023-24 FSGA NBA Expert Champions. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
