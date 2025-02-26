Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Thomas (hamstring), who is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, is now considered day-to-day, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez says Thomas will return to the lineup "soon", with the star guard's next chance to overcome his hamstring strain coming Friday against Portland. In Thomas' continued absence against Oklahoma City, Keon Johnson should remain in Brooklyn's starting lineup while Tyrese Martin takes on a significant role off the bench.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
