Cam Thomas Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Thomas won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to left hamstring management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas logged 21 minutes Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous 24 outings due to a left hamstring injury. However, the 23-year-old guard will now sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons. Thomas should be able to return to action for Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio.