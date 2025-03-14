Cam Thomas Injury: Won't play Saturday

Thomas (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the Celtics due to left hamstring injury management, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Thomas will sit out the first leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday as the team will opt to play it cautiously with his hamstring issue. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Thomas' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.