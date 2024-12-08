Cam Whitmore News: Scores 20 points in G League

Whitmore played 33 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 139-105 win over the Texas Legends and logged 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Saturday's performance marked the sixth time this season that Whitmore scored 20 or more points in a game. However, he struggled shooting from deep, converting on just 20.0 percent of his three-point tries. While the 20-year-old is a part of the Rockets 15-man roster, it's likely he'll continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.