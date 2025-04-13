NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at NOP: The Thunder have won five straight over the Pels.

LAC at GSW: The Clippers have won six straight games in this series.

DEN at HOU: The Rockets have won five of their last seven games against the Nuggets.

UTA at MIN: The T'Wolves have won seven of their last eight against the Jazz.

LAL at POR: The Lakers have won six straight games in this series.

PHX at SAC: The Kings have won two of three games in this season series.

TOR at SAS: The Raptors have won six of their last eight games against the Spurs.

DAL at MEM: The Grizzlies have won seven of their last 10 games over the Mavs.

Injuries to Monitor

This is the final day of the regular season, so expect most starters to rest.

We usually provide a list of players sidelined for each team, but that list would be ridiculous on a slate like this. Instead, I'm going to provide a list of teams that are actually playing for something.

TEAMS PLAYING FOR SOMETHING

Clippers, Nuggets, Warriors and Timberwolves

There are other teams fighting for playoff positioning, but these four teams in the West are trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament while also looking for home-court advantage. Using players from these four teams will be the optional strategy, while pairing them with reserves from other teams who could play 40 minutes.

The Lakers locked up the three-seed on Friday, while the Grizzlies are guaranteed a spot in the Play-In Tournament. We also don't trust any of the Minnesota players because they could be up by 30 points at halftime against a horrid Utah team.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($10,400) at Warriors

LA is one of the few teams actually playing for something, so Harden is one of the best options on the board. The Beard has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last two months, posting a 51-point average across his last 28 outings. Harden has also scored over 60 fantasy points in three of his last four fixtures while dropping at least 48 DK points in two of his three meetings with the Warriors this season.

Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($6,000) vs. Lakers

It's funny to use a player like this because he's benefiting from a team resting all of its starters. Portland has ruled out most of their starting lineup, forcing Banton into a playmaking role. This guy has been a DFS darling in that role over the last two seasons, averaging 30 DK points per game in his six games as a starter. He was even better last year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Banton play 40 minutes, take 20 shots and post a usage rate above 30 percent against an LA team resting all of its starters.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,000) at Warriors

We love Leonard for all the same reasons as Harden. This team is trying to land homecourt in the opening round, and Kawhi's play is a major reason why that's in play. The former Finals MVP has scored at least 41 DraftKings points in 13 of his last 14 outings, posting a 49-point average in that span. That's the best stretch we've seen from this guy since his All-Star appearances, and we love that he's playing a meaningful game against a Golden State team with a 20th OPRK against opposing forwards.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($5,800) vs. Spurs

The Raptors have been resting players for months, which has allowed Mogbo to become one of the primary playmakers for this team. The big man was just a couple of rebounds and assists away from three triple-doubles in a row, averaging 14 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in that span. That equates to nearly 50 fantasy points per game, making Mogbo one of the safest options below $6K. Not to mention, the Spurs sit 19th in total defense.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($5,800) at Pelicans

We've seen Wiggins be the primary playmaker for this OKC team when they've rested starters, and that's likely what we're looking at again here. The talented winger has scored at least 44 DraftKings points in five of his 12 starts this season, generating a 36-point average in that expanded role. That should be easy to duplicate against a pitiful Pelicans team, with New Orleans ranked last in defensive efficiency ratings.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, DEN ($13,000) at Rockets

There are a bunch of minimum-priced players that will play 30-plus minutes, so this will be the easiest slate to fit Jokic into your lineup. The salary restrictions are the only reason people wouldn't use him, but it's impossible to fade him since Denver is one of the few teams that need a win. The three-time MVP leads all players with 68 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 50-point floor. There's simply no one else on this slate with that type of ability, and it's one of the only times Jokic will be easy to use with all of the value out there.

Mid-Range Money

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($4,500) at Pelicans

OKC is another team resting all its starters, with Williams looking at another playmaking role. It's been shocking to see Williams be so effective in this role, recording a triple-double in each of his last three starts. He scored at least 53 DraftKings points in all of those and is one of the best per-dollar plays if he's in the starting lineup. We didn't even mention that New Orleans has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing centers!

Cam Whitmore, Rockets ($4,300) vs. Nuggets

Here we are with another team playing for nothing. Houston has already locked up the two-seed in the West, and that'll allow Whitmore to be the focal point of their offense in this meaningless game. We've seen glimpses of that recently, with the rookie scoring 51 DK points across 37 minutes in the Rockets' most recent game. He's scored over 50 DK points in both games he's played at least 35 minutes in, which seems likely since every Houston starter is sitting this game.

Value Picks

Jordan Goodwin, Lakers ($3,200) at Trail Blazers

Goodwin has always been an underrated role player, and this will be a great chance for the veteran to shine. The Lakers have ruled out all five starters, and it seems likely that Goodwin will play 30 minutes and be the team's primary point guard. Goodwin has scored at least 24 DraftKings points in four of his five starts this year, averaging 28 DK points across 30 minutes a night. That's all you can hope for from a $3,200 player, especially since Portland allows the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Jay Huff, Grizzlies ($3,000) vs. Mavericks

Two losses this week have forced Memphis into the Play-In Tournament, which means they'll rest all their regulars here. That's big news for Huff because he's been one of the best per-minute producers in a reserve role this season. The big man averages 12.3 DK points per game across 11 minutes a night this year. Tripling those numbers could be in play as a 30-minute starter, which is amazing since all you need is 20 fantasy points for Huff to be an immense value.

