Caris LeVert Injury: Dealing with illness

LeVert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.

LeVert was a late addition to the injury report and may be sidelined Sunday. If that's the case, his next chance to suit up will come Tuesay against Portland, while Terance Mann and Garrison Mathews would be candidates for increased roles. LeVert has scored in double figures in only two of his past four appearances, averaging 25 minutes per game during that stretch.