NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at ATL: The Hawks have won three straight games over the Sixers.

CHA at MIA: The Heat have won 13 of their last 16 games over the Hornets.

BOS at POR: The Celtics beat the Blazers earlier this year and have won five straight games in this series.

SAS at TOR: The Raptors have won six of their last seven matchups with the Spurs.

DEN at HOU: The Rockets have won five of their last six games over the Nuggets.

OKC at LAC: The Thunder are looking for the season sweep, winning four straight games against the Clippers.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Kelly Oubre (knee), Tyrese Maxey (back), Andre Drummond (toe)

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Clint Capela (personal), Caris LeVert (B2B)

CHA - Brandon Miller (wrist)

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Tyler Herro (hip)

BOS - Jaylen Brown (back), Jayson Tatum (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jrue Holiday (shoulder)

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Anfernee Simons (illness), Donovan Clingan (illness)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (thumb)

TOR - Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram (tanking)

DEN - Nikola Jokic (elbow)

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hip), Jalen Williams (hip)

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,900) at Rockets

It's difficult to get excited about the Nuggets right now, but they need Murray to step up with Nikola Jokic sidelined. What we do know is that Murray should see a 30 percent usage rate and 20-25 shots in this expanded role. We've seen Murray play at a $9K level with that type of role in the past, scoring at least 39 DraftKings points in seven of his last 10 outings. That's right on par with his 39-point season average, and we'd expect that to be his floor with the MVP sidelined.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,800) at Trail Blazers

White is the only Boston starter who's not on the injury report. That alone makes him an enticing option because White should be one of the focal points of the offense for this shorthanded team. He's been thriving whoever's been out there, with White averaging 38 DraftKings points per game across his last 15 outings. We love that against a team like the Trail Blazers, with Portland posting an 18th OPRK against opposing SGs. White also collected a season-high 59 fantasy points when they played earlier this month.

Forwards/Centers

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,100) vs. Nuggets

Denver's major weakness this season has been its defense, and it's scary to think how poor they'll be against Sengun without their starting center. The big man is already averaging 43 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 30-point floor. That was on full display when he dropped 48 DK points in his last matchup with the Nugs, falling just shy of a triple-double. Denver also sits 21st in defensive efficiency and 24th in points allowed.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) vs. Thunder

The Klaw is finally looking like himself! The All-Star has scored at least 43 DraftKings points in five straight fixtures. Most importantly, Kawhi is finally playing a full allotment of minutes, playing 35 minutes a game recently. That role has made him a five-figure player in the past, and you know this LA team will be motivated against a true contender like OKC. As long as this stud plays 35 minutes, Leonard needs to see a price bump.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,500) at Clippers

SGA is the most expensive healthy player on this slate, and it's easy to understand why. The All-Star is the runaway favorite for MVP, averaging 54 DraftKings points per game. That total is closer to 60 DK points in the second half, and that number has gotten even higher since Jalen Williams got injured. A revenge game against LA only adds to his intrigue, with Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 57 fantasy points per game in their three matchups with the Clips this season.

Mid-Range Money

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,700) at Rockets

It's weird to see Denver playing Gordon at center, but that's what they have to do with Jokic sidelined. It's led to AG's best stretch of the season, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in three straight outings. He's also got a 40-point average in this expanded role and should continue to thrive with the bump in shot attempts and usage. A matchup with Houston is tough, but it doesn't really matter since he has this opportunity and is sitting below $6K.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($5,400) at Raptors

With so many Spurs sidelined, Sochan is finally stepping up. The Frenchman has been starting in the absence of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, playing 35 and 38 minutes in the two most recent outings. That's all we need for Sochan to be a DFS stud, averaging 36 DK points per game in the 17 games he's played at least 30 minutes. The best part of this might be the matchup with Toronto's terrible defense, posting a 26th OPRK against opposing forwards.

Value Picks

Guerschon Yabusele, Sixers ($5,200) at Hawks

It's sad what's happened to this Philly team, but all the injuries have forced Yabusele into a monstrous role. The frontcourt has been especially pummelled, with Embiid, Drummond, Bona, and Oubre all expected to miss this game. That leaves Yabusele as one of the only guys left, scoring 43 fantasy points in the Sixers' most recent outing. That sort of ceiling game is much more likely against a team like Atlanta, allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing big men. They also rank 27th in points allowed, and it's hard to believe Yabu sits near $5K with so much in his favor.

We also love Chuma Okeke ($4,300) with how shorthanded this frontcourt is.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($5,000) vs. Hornets

We like Ware no matter what, but he would be impossible to fade if Adebayo sits. Since entering the starting lineup over a month ago, Ware is averaging 31 DK points per game across his last 31 outings. The big man has also scored at least 36 fantasy points in three of his last four fixtures. We'd expect that to be his floor if Adebayo is out but the recent production tells us that Ware is a good value at $5K no matter what. A matchup with the Hornets is the icing on the cake, with Charlotte sitting 23rd in defensive efficiency while posting a 27th OPRK against opposing big men.

Orlando Robinson, Raptors ($4,700) vs. Spurs

This is risky with Robinson picking up a DNP in his most recent outing, but we expect him to play big minutes due to Poeltl's absence. Poeltl has been resting regularly recently, with O-Rob scoring at least 25 DK points in six of his last seven outings. He's also flirted with a 50-point ceiling in that span and should be asked to play 25-30 minutes with Poeltl sitting. Squaring off with San Antonio is sensational, too, with the Spurs sitting 23rd in points allowed, 25th in defensive efficiency and 28th in OPRK against opposing bigs.

