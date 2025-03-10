Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

LeVert is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers with a left middle finger sprain.

Levert was a late addition to the injury report which is a concern for his fantasy managers. In addition to LeVert, Trae Young (quadriceps) and Vit Krejci (back) are also listed as questionable for Atlanta. If LeVert is unable to go, the Hawks could turn to guys like Terance Mann and Garrison Mathews to pick up the slack.

