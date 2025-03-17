Caris LeVert Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
LeVert is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
It'll be a second straight absence Tuesday for LeVert, who will aim to return for Saturday's tilt against the Warriors. In the veteran swingman's absence against Charlotte, Vit Krejci and Terance Mann should see more playing time off the bench.
