Caris LeVert Injury: Will likely play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

LeVert (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert and Trae Young (quadriceps) missed Monday's win over Philadelphia and were initially listed as questionable for Wednesday. However, they are both on track to suit up now and will likely be cleared right before tipoff. Over his last 11 appearances, LeVert has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.

