Cason Wallace News: Limited run in Game 1

Wallace (shoulder) finished with two points (1-1 FG), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-80 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Wallace had missed Oklahoma City's final three games of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain, but his absences were likely precautionary with the Thunder having clinched the NBA's top record. The second-year guard was cleared to play ahead of the postseason opener, but he saw light minutes due to a combination of foul trouble and the Grizzlies' inability to keep the game competitive. He racked up four fouls in his 13 minutes and checked out of the contest for good with 2:15 left in the third quarter, when the Thunder had built a 51-point lead. Wallace should be in line for more playing time in Game 2 on Tuesday.