Chris Paul News: Full stat line in win

Paul notched 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Nuggets.

It was a solid all-around output by Paul, who put up a full stat line and fell one dime short of the team lead. The veteran floor general isn't the most exciting fantasy option at this stage of his career, but he remains a solid source of assists, steals and threes in category-based formats. Over his last nine games, Paul has averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes.