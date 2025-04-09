Chris Paul News: Minimal impact in loss

Paul accumulated nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Paul is likely evaluating his options as the lost season comes to a close. While the Spurs should trend back up next season upon Victor Wembanyama's return, Paul's numbers have been mediocre and he isn't getting any younger. He's averaged 7.5 assists per game this season and is one of the all-time great dime-droppers, but he may not have much gas left in the tank.