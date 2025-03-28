Chris Paul News: Struggles continue Thursday

Paul had five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Paul struggled from the field once again, and over his last three outings, he has shot only 22.2 percent from the floor. While the 39-year-old has failed to score double digits in three consecutive games, he has tallied multiple swipes in each of them. Despite his recent struggles, Paul has been fairly solid in March, averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 assists across 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.