Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Hits new career-high scoring mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 12:10pm

Braun registered 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Braun not only established a new career-high scoring mark, but he did it efficiently, missing just four of his 16 shots from the floor. The guard, who has established himself as a regular starter this season, also ended two boards shy of recording a double-double. Braun has eclipsed the 15-point mark in six games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now