Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: To be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:07pm

Capela underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, and he is slated to be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It's unclear when Capela sustained the injury, though he has missed the club's last four games due to what the club labeled as personal reasons. The big man is unlikely to suit up for the remainder of the regular season based on his timetable, meaning Dominick Barlow could see a bump in minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu moving forward. If Capela's season ends up being cut short, he'll finish with averages of 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals across 21.4 minutes per game in 55 regular-season appearances.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now