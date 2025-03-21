Clint Capela Injury: To be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks

Capela underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, and he is slated to be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It's unclear when Capela sustained the injury, though he has missed the club's last four games due to what the club labeled as personal reasons. The big man is unlikely to suit up for the remainder of the regular season based on his timetable, meaning Dominick Barlow could see a bump in minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu moving forward. If Capela's season ends up being cut short, he'll finish with averages of 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals across 21.4 minutes per game in 55 regular-season appearances.