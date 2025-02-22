Cody Martin Injury: Without return timetable

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday that there is no update on the return timetable for Martin (sports hernia), Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Martin has already been ruled out for Saturday's contest due to a sports hernia, marking his 13th straight absence. With Budenholzer unable to provide any updates on Martin's return timetable or even when he will be able to go through pracitce, it seems likely that the 29-year-old forward is set for at least a few more absences.