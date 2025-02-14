Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add LeVert, Clingan, Keon Johnson

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

After taking one game to get acclimated, LeVert has taken on a gigantic role in his new home. The Hawks shipped out starting wing De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline, with

As always, the players in this article must be rostered in less than two-thirds of CBS leagues. Players are listed in the order that I recommend adding them, assuming they are equally good fits for your team.

Programming note: there will be an article next week; same time, same place. However, since there will only be 10 NBA games between now and then due to the All-Star break, that piece will be a more zoomed-out look at potential rest-of-season options. It will ignore players benefitting from short-term injuries or apparent hot streaks, and will try to highlight some players who have gotten less attention in this space so far.

While the recent deadline is a part of the story for most of this week's top adds, injuries also factor heavily. Whatever the cause, however, the result is what matters. And the result is that we have a waiver wire deep enough that Quentin Grimes , fresh off a 30-9-4 performance Wednesday night, is relegated to the "other recommendations" section. It's a good week to be making some cuts and adding some players.

Hello! Welcome back! As the dust settles from a chaotic trade deadline, the waiver wire is chock-full of attractive options. The top three names are all-leagues must-adds,

While the recent deadline is a part of the story for most of this week's top adds, injuries also factor heavily. Whatever the cause, however, the result is what matters. And the result is that we have a waiver wire deep enough that Quentin Grimes, fresh off a 30-9-4 performance Wednesday night, is relegated to the "other recommendations" section. It's a good week to be making some cuts and adding some players.

Programming note: there will be an article next week; same time, same place. However, since there will only be 10 NBA games between now and then due to the All-Star break, that piece will be a more zoomed-out look at potential rest-of-season options. It will ignore players benefitting from short-term injuries or apparent hot streaks, and will try to highlight some players who have gotten less attention in this space so far.

As always, the players in this article must be rostered in less than two-thirds of CBS leagues. Players are listed in the order that I recommend adding them, assuming they are equally good fits for your team.

Adds for all leagues

Caris LeVert, Hawks (37% rostered)

After taking one game to get acclimated, LeVert has taken on a gigantic role in his new home. The Hawks shipped out starting wing De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline, with LeVert a key piece of the return package. At the time, few viewed it as a one-for-one replacement – however, apparently that's how coach Quin Snyder saw it. Though LeVert isn't starting, he's played 33.5 minutes over the last two games (neither were blowouts), averaging 19-9-5 with 2.5 threes. If this workload persists after the break, then LeVert will be one of the deadline's biggest and most unexpected winners.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers (60% rostered)

Robert Williams (knee) missed the last two and a half games, while Deandre Ayton (calf) missed the last one and a half. Clingan took full advantage of the cleared-out depth chart, posting 21-7 in 21 minutes on Monday and followed by a massive 17-20 in 31 minutes on Wednesday. Jerami Grant (knee) was also out for both games, which probably helped a bit, but Grant's impact on the centers is relatively tangential. With Ayton out for at least four weeks (and Williams always in-and-out with his myriad injuries), Clingan should have an extended runway of excellent production ahead.

Keon Johnson, Nets (45% rostered)

Johnson is coming off back-to-back down games, so his roster rate is likely to dip over the break. Seize the opportunity. If you missed out on him, trade for him. If another manager gets impatient, snag him. Over the previous eight games, he averaged 18-5-3 with 2.0 stocks and 2.0 threes. There was no change in the rotation or available players in those two down games, he was just shooting poorly and took slightly fewer shots as a result – his supplemental stats were consistent with his recent averages. Johnson remains an all-leagues must-add.

Carlton Carrington, Wizards (50% rostered)

Kyshawn George, Wizards (23% rostered)

Before the trade deadline, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas ranked second and third in Wizards' usage rates at 27% and 24%, respectively. With their usage and combined 47.7 minutes per game now out of town, the youth movement is in full effect. Bilal Coulibaly (83% rostered), Carrington, and George have all seen huge boosts in their value – by the way, if you're lucky enough to be in a league where Coulibaly is still available, stop reading right now and go add him (then come back, finish reading, and add Carrington or George).

Since the trade, Coulibaly is averaging 11-6-5 with 1.4 steals and 1.2 threes while playing 36.0 minutes per game. George has been arguably equally productive, putting up 15-7-2 with 3.3 threes and 1.5 steals across 34.3 minutes per game. At some point, Marcus Smart, acquired at the deadline, will presumably make his debut and cut into their workloads. Even when that occurs, however, both should maintain some value.

Matas Buzelis, Bulls (56% rostered)

Buzelis has started four straight with Lonzo Ball (knee) out. He's up to 14-4-1 with 1.3 blocks and 1.8 threes in 26.0 minutes in eight games since Zach LaVine's last time in a Bulls uniform. The rookie has established himself as a solid option right now while still maintaining untapped upside as his minutes increase and he continues to improve.

Max Christie, Mavericks (52% rostered)

Naji Marshall, Mavericks (29% rostered)

There is a lot happening in American politics these days, and it's easy to miss breaking news. That's why it's gone so underreported that the new administration has made it illegal for the Dallas Mavericks to have healthy players. In the past week, Daniel Gafford (knee) has joined the newly acquired Anthony Davis (abductor) and Dereck Lively (ankle) on the sidelines. All three are done for February, and Davis is the only one with any real chance to return before the end of March. P.J. Washington (ankle) missed three games for the birth of his child, and then didn't even get a full game back before getting hurt. He's game-to-game.

Well, when everyone else is hurt, someone's gotta play. To his credit, Christie is playing very well in his expanded role. While Marshall will probably return to the standard league fringe once Washington is back, Christie's value seems as though it may last until Davis gets healthy*.

*Assuming the courts overturn the executive order that currently prohibits healthy Mavericks.

Nick Smith, Hornets (30% rostered)

The Hornets lost Brandon Miller (wrist) and Tre Mann (back) for the season, limiting their wing depth. When they thought they were acquiring Dalton Knecht at the trade deadline, they shipped out Vasilije Micic and Cody Martin in a separate agreement – only to have the Knecht deal rescinded. And, as always, LaMelo Ball (ankle) is struggling to stay on the court. The result of all this is a ton of available minutes and very few players to take them. Smith was ejected early on Wednesday, but he was averaging 34.8 minutes in the five games before that. He's converted that extra runtime into 20-3-3 with 3.2 threes. He provides no defense and his stats are buoyed by an unsustainably hot shooting streak, but he's worth adding all the same.

Bol Bol, Suns (30% rostered)

Bradley Beal (toe, this time) missed the last four games before the All-Star break. In a delightful turn of events, the primary beneficiary this time was Bol, who stepped in and averaged 16-7-1 with 3.3 blocks, 1.0 steals, and 2.3 threes while playing 30.0 minutes per game. It feels like the distant past now, but it was not so long ago that Bol was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick. He's only 25 years old. Of course, it is unlikely that Bol is finally experiencing a sustainable breakout that so many of us had given up hoping for. But Beal does miss a lot of games, and 25 is still pretty young, and the Suns are desperately short on rotation pieces, so, maybe? Dare we dream?

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder (33% rostered)

Cason Wallace (shoulder) got hurt early in the Thunder's first February game, opening up a big opportunity for Wiggins. To say Wiggins is making the most of it would be a gross understatement. Wiggins is averaging 21-6-2 with 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals in February, numbers not even his own parents thought he was capable of. The surge exactly coincides with Wallace's injury, implying that Wallace's return will mean the return of Wiggins to the waiver wire. Since Oklahoma City has been treating Wallace as game-to-game, and they are about to get a full week off for the All-Star break, it's possible that means Wiggins might not have many more games left where he can help us.

Other recommendations: Jordan Clarkson, Jazz (65% rostered); Quentin Grimes, 76ers (28% rostered); Yves Missi, Pelicans (55% rostered); Brandin Podziemski, Warriors (52% rostered); Rui Hachimura, Lakers (63% rostered); Jaxson Hayes, Lakers (29% rostered); Moussa Diabate, Hornets (33% rostered);

Deep league special

Quinten Post, Warriors (10% rostered)

Am I highlighting Post here only because he is a Boston College graduate? How dare you. Of course I am. But, also, homerism aside, he's making a legitimate impact. He has a Fantasy-friendly game and has clearly overtaken Trayce Jackson-Davis on the depth chart. As long as Post gets enough minutes, he can be a solid source of point and threes, and he doesn't hurt in FT%. The biggest question is how many minutes will he get.

The Warriors have had four games since Jimmy Butler arrived, and they've been at near full health through all four (Gary Payton missed the fourth game, and Jonathan Kuminga has been sidelined since early January; otherwise, everyone has been available for all four games). They experienced massive midseason roster turnover, but some trends appear to be emerging. Their top five (Steph Curry, Butler, Draymond Green, Podziemski, Moses Moody) is stable. There is a clear "next five", and Post is in that group. What is not yet clear is whether Post will be towards the top or bottom of that group, which will determine his Fantasy viability. On Thursday, when he struggled from the field and the starters played extra minutes, Post saw just seven minutes of action. On Saturday, he shot 70% from the field and played 20 minutes, seventh most on the team.

Markelle Fultz, Kings (3% rostered)

There's a reason he was a free agent until last week. Fultz is a fine player, but he's not great. On the other hand, the Kings traded away their only real point guard, and after only five games decided they needed to hire outside reinforcements. Fultz was a DNP-CD Thursday, the first game he was available for the Kings. That's not a great sign, but it's also not something to over-index on when it comes on the last night before the All-Star break. Keep your expectations low, but there's a chance he earns a role and contributes.

Other recommendations: Karlo Matkovic, Pelicans (6% rostered); Richaun Holmes, Wizards (6% rostered)