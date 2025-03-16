Cody Martin News: Makes team debut

Martin (sports hernia) tallied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block across eight minutes in Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.

Martin saw his first game action Jan. 24, when he suited up for the Hornets for a final time before suffering a sports hernia injury prior to being traded to Phoenix on Feb. 6. The Suns cleared Martin to make his team debut in Friday's 122-106 win over the Kings, but he couldn't crack the rotation for that contest. Martin didn't appear to be on track to receive playing time Sunday, but after Bradley Beal (hamstring) was ruled out for the game following halftime, Martin got the chance to pick up some minutes on the wing. Beal seems likely to sit out Monday against the Raptors, but if Grayson Allen (foot) is available for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Martin could end up getting squeezed out of the rotation.