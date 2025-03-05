Colby Jones Injury: Out Wednesday with Achilles issue

The Wizards recalled Jones from the G League's Capital City Go-Go and ruled him out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Jones presumably suffered the injury in the Go-Go's 111-102 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, when he was limited to 24 minutes while finishing with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal. Since being acquired from the Kings on Feb. 6, Jones has yet to make his Wizards debut.