Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colby Jones headshot

Colby Jones Injury: Out Wednesday with Achilles issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 1:08pm

The Wizards recalled Jones from the G League's Capital City Go-Go and ruled him out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Jones presumably suffered the injury in the Go-Go's 111-102 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, when he was limited to 24 minutes while finishing with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal. Since being acquired from the Kings on Feb. 6, Jones has yet to make his Wizards debut.

Colby Jones
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now