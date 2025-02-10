Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review

The Mavericks sent Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick to the 76ers for Caleb Martin. This deal should not result in major changes in either player's output, as they will remain in similar roles in their new environments.

What would have been one of the more notable trades instead turned out to be a highly unusual scenario, as Mark Williams failed to pass his physical with the Lakers, resulting in a rescinded trade. The deal had the Hornets sending Mark Williams to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish, but as a result of the failure of all conditions to be met, the deal was not finalized and all parties moved back to their original teams. However, the question has to be asked -- with Williams being hampered by injuries over the last couple of seasons, what did the Lakers find, and should managers consider the fact that Williams may not be a reliable play down the stretch of the season?

The 2025 trade deadline did not disappoint. Beginning with the blockbuster trades including Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine from the week prior and carrying on into last week, where Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Brandon Ingram, Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Smart, and more found new homes. In this article, we will review the fantasy implications of a number of the biggest trades that captivated the league.

NBA Trade Deadline Review

Jonas Valanciunas was dealt to the Kings in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two future second-round picks. Valanciunas spent the majority of the season in a bench role with the Wizards, but he averaged 13.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over 12 games as a starter. He looks to be back in a secondary role with the Kings, where he finished with six points and five rebounds off the bench in each of his first two games with the new squad. If he can work his way into a bigger role, he has proven that he can be quite productive, but if he remains on the bench, he could see a reduction in output, as the Kings are a deeper team and may elect to run a smaller lineup the majority of the time.

The Suns sent Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick. Micic gives the Suns a great facilitator and depth in the backcourt, while Martin provides grit at the wing. Both players are unlikely to take on significant roles right away but could come up as key contributors in isolated situations. On the other hand, Nurkic is now in competition with Mark Williams for minutes at center with the Hornets, and it is unclear what kind of role he will take on, especially as the team does not seem intent on pushing for a competitive position down the stretch of the season.

The Clippers traded Terance Mann, Bones Hyland and three second-round picks to the Hawks in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The deal provides the Clippers with a highly capable backcourt player in Bogdanovic, who will likely take on a significant role, potentially as sixth-man for the squad. After injury trouble and failure to establish much of a rhythm with the Hawks this season, Bogdanovic could see a rise in value the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Mann and Hyland are unlikely to play significant roles for the Hawks, especially after they also picked up Caris LeVert.

The Hawks traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps. The deal could result in more production for all parties, beginning with Hunter, who dealt with injury trouble for much of the early season but looks to be in line for a regular role in the frontcourt rotation for the Cavs, where he could eventually challenge Max Strus for the starting job at small forward. On the other hand, LeVert is set to thrive in a sixth-man role for the Hawks, while Niang is up for a boost in their shorthanded frontcourt.

The Bucks traded Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims in a deal that also involved the Knicks and Spurs. It is likely that the move will most significantly impact Kuzma's production, as he goes from first-option with a green light on the Wizards, to an environment where he must fit in as a third option on a more focused Bucks squad. Moreover, Middleton has a chance to step up into a major role for the Wizards, and if he can remain healthy, he could deliver an increase in his numbers the rest of the way.

The Wizards also picked up Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, and Alex Len in a deal that sent Marvin Bagley and Johnny Davis to the Grizzlies, and Jake LaRavia to the Kings. Smart is in line to step into a key role for the Wizards and should have plenty of opportunity to pad his stats while establishing himself as a core piece of the squad's identity moving forward. After a rough start to the season, he could produce increased numbers in his new environment.

Jimmy Butler finally found his way out of an uncomfortable situation with the Heat, as he was dealt to Warriors, in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell in a move that also involved the Raptors, Pistons and Jazz, where Josh Richardson and KJ Martin went to the Jazz, Lindy Waters and Dennis Schroder to the Pistons, and P.J. Tucker to the Raptors. It is likely that Butler will shine with his new squad, as playing alongside proven veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green might be just what it takes to motivate the enigmatic wingman to give his best effort. On the other side, Wiggins is also likely to thrive with a young and energetic Heat squad, where he can step into a key role and share the workload on both ends of the floor, resulting in the opportunity to maximize his potential. Anderson and Mitchell should also work in as key rotation pieces with the Heat but are unlikely to put up roster-worthy numbers.

The Raptors made a splash by trading for Brandon Ingram in a deal that sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Pelicans. If he can regain his health after a prolonged injury absence, Ingram could emerge as a key offensive contributor for the Raptors. However, he is unlikely to reach major numbers on a consistent basis, as he will be sharing shots with three other high-level scorers in RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. On the other side, Brown can be expected to take on notable minutes with the Pelicans, and could be worth rostering in some leagues, especially with the absence of Dejounte Murray. Olynyk is unlikely to see consistent action.