Colby Jones News: Assigned to G League

Washington assigned Jones to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.

Jones is coming off a strong showing for the Wizards, producing 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 loss to Brooklyn. The Go-Go are scheduled to face the Maine Celtics in the G League playoffs on Monday, however, so Jones is being called upon to assist the team.