Cole Anthony Injury: Won't play Thursday

Anthony (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Thursday marks the seventh game in Orlando's eight that Anthony will miss due to a left big toe strain. He'll continue to rehab from his injury and looks to be available for Saturday's game against the Kings. Anthony Black, Gary Harris and Cory Joseph should continue to see additional minutes due to the absences of Anthony and Jalen Suggs (knee).