Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Provides spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Anthony tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Hawks.

Anthony's efficient shooting helped him lead Orlando in scoring Tuesday despite coming off the bench. The 24-year-old guard actually played more than starting guard Cory Joseph, who logged just 18 minutes. Anthony will likely continue to be heavily featured off Orlando's bench during their first-round playoff matchup with the Celtics.

