Cory Joseph News: Quiet in start

Joseph amassed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 96-76 victory over the Celtics.

The veteran point guard continues to start for Orlando, but his fantasy production has left a lot to be desired. Over his last seven outings, Joseph holds averages of 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest.