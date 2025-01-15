NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at PHI: Knicks 13-8 on road; 76ers on three-game slide

BOS at TOR: Celtics 14-4 on road; Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games

ATL at CHI: Hawks 9-11 on road; Bulls on two-game slide

ORL at MIL: Magic 9-11 on road; Bucks 5-5 in last 10 games

MEM at SAS: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Spurs 12-8 at home

DAL at NOP: Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games; Pelicans 5-16 at home

HOU at DEN: Rockets on four-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games

CHA at UTA: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Jazz 3-14 at home

GSW at MIN: Warriors on two-game slide; Timberwolves 10-8 at home

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb): Questionable

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hand), Paul George (ankle): Questionable; Caleb Martin (groin), Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (ribs), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance (hand), De'Andre Hunter (foot), Zaccharie Risacher (hip): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (calf), Coby White (neck), Lonzo Ball (knee): Questionable

ORL - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee), Cory Joseph (illness): Questionable; Goga Bitadze (concussion), Jalen Suggs (back), Franz Wagner (oblique): OUT

MIL - Gary Trent (hip): OUT

MEM - Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT

DAL - Kyrie Irving (back): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (calf), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful

DEN - Aaron Gordon (rest): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (rest): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (illness), Kyle Anderson (hamstring): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,500) vs. Magic

Lillard is playing well lately, averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.0. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Magic, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($8,000) at Jazz

Miller logged 34.0 DK points in two of the last three games, while averaging 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over that span. He faces a great opportunity to eclipse those numbers with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) vs. Hawks

LaVine finished with 25 points in his most recent outing, ending a streak of six straight games with more than 30 points. He is averaging 32.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 63.5 DK points. He has an ideal chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,700) at 76ers

Hart logged a double-double with points and rebounds in each of the last five games, averaging 15.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that span, including a high of 49.3 DK points. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet with a matchup against the heavily shorthanded 76ers, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Hawks

Vucevic continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 19.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 53.8 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to flourish against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($10,000) at Jazz

Ball has been putting up ridiculous stats all season and is averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He is up for an ideal opportunity to run his numbers up against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,100) at Nuggets

Green is on a roll, averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,600) vs. Warriors

Gobert continues to get the job done in the paint, averaging 9.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 41.5 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Warriors, after he racked up 41.0 DK points in their previous meeting.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($3,300) vs. Celtics

Mitchell is up for a second consecutive start in the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Mitchell is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 15 starts this season. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics but should have enough time on the court to accumulate decent value.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Hornets

Sensabaugh delivered 22.3 DK points in 27 minutes of action in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game injury absence. He is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across his last five appearances and should have plenty of opportunity to shine while picking up extra minutes for his shorthanded squad.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,700) vs. Hawks

Williams is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 28.3 DK points. He should thrive in an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

