NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 15

Slate Overview
NYK at PHI: Knicks 13-8 on road; 76ers on three-game slide
BOS at TOR: Celtics 14-4 on road; Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games
ATL at CHI: Hawks 9-11 on road; Bulls on two-game slide
ORL at MIL: Magic 9-11 on road; Bucks 5-5 in last 10 games
MEM at SAS: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Spurs 12-8 at home
DAL at NOP: Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games; Pelicans 5-16 at home
HOU at DEN: Rockets on four-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games
CHA at UTA: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Jazz 3-14 at home
GSW at MIN: Warriors on two-game slide; Timberwolves 10-8 at home
Injuries to Monitor
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb): Questionable
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hand), Paul George (ankle): Questionable; Caleb Martin (groin), Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT
TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (ribs), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance (hand), De'Andre Hunter (foot), Zaccharie Risacher (hip): OUT
CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (calf), Coby White (neck), Lonzo Ball (knee): Questionable
ORL - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee), Cory Joseph (illness): Questionable; Goga Bitadze (concussion), Jalen Suggs (back), Franz Wagner (oblique): OUT
MIL - Gary Trent (hip): OUT
MEM - Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT
DAL - Kyrie Irving (back): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (calf), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful
DEN - Aaron Gordon (rest): Questionable
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (rest): OUT
GSW - Draymond Green (illness), Kyle Anderson (hamstring): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,500) vs. Magic
Lillard is playing well lately, averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.0. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Magic, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Brandon Miller, Hornets ($8,000) at Jazz
Miller logged 34.0 DK points in two of the last three games, while averaging 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over that span. He faces a great opportunity to eclipse those numbers with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) vs. Hawks
LaVine finished with 25 points in his most recent outing, ending a streak of six straight games with more than 30 points. He is averaging 32.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 63.5 DK points. He has an ideal chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,700) at 76ers
Hart logged a double-double with points and rebounds in each of the last five games, averaging 15.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that span, including a high of 49.3 DK points. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet with a matchup against the heavily shorthanded 76ers, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Hawks
Vucevic continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 19.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 53.8 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to flourish against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($10,000) at Jazz
Ball has been putting up ridiculous stats all season and is averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He is up for an ideal opportunity to run his numbers up against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.
Mid-Range Money
Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,100) at Nuggets
Green is on a roll, averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,600) vs. Warriors
Gobert continues to get the job done in the paint, averaging 9.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 41.5 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Warriors, after he racked up 41.0 DK points in their previous meeting.
Value Picks
Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($3,300) vs. Celtics
Mitchell is up for a second consecutive start in the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Mitchell is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 15 starts this season. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics but should have enough time on the court to accumulate decent value.
Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Hornets
Sensabaugh delivered 22.3 DK points in 27 minutes of action in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game injury absence. He is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across his last five appearances and should have plenty of opportunity to shine while picking up extra minutes for his shorthanded squad.
Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,700) vs. Hawks
Williams is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 28.3 DK points. He should thrive in an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.