Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday's Play-In Games

Best NBA Bets Today

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic under 219 (-105, Caesars)

Alex Barutha: In the three games these teams played prior to the season finale in which most of the key players sat out, neither team scored more than 119 points, with the final scores being 112-106 in a Hawks win, 114-108 in a Magic win and 119-112 in a Magic win. Ultimately I think these two teams are too predictable offensively, with Trae Young running everything for the Hawks and Orlando's offense terrible outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Defense should rule the matchup.

Grizzlies-Warriors OVER 227.5 (FanDuel, -110)

Grizzlies at Warriors, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: All four matchups between these two teams have gone over this number, and while I would expect this to resemble a playoff atmosphere, the Grizzlies will look to push the pace and should be able to exploit the Warriors' lack of size. Meanwhile, Memphis has been merely a league-average defense to close the season, while giving up nearly 118 points per game to its last 10 opponents.

Jaren Jackson O6.5 REB + AST (BetMGM -130)

Grizzlies at Warriors, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: This is a very low number for a player who could push for 40-plus minutes tonight, though it does speak to Jackson's relative lack of counting-stat production. Still, he averaged 7.6 combined assists/rebounds per game during the regular season and has gone over this number in all four matchups against Golden State.

Trae Young 40+ PTS+AST (DraftKings, +170)

Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic - 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: There might not be a player better suited for a win-and-advance game than Young, who's just an absolute matchup nightmare for Magic. With no Jalen Suggs, Orlando has Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black and Gary Harris to try and slow down Suggs. Young should feast against that group, and Atlanta will need all the production they can get out of their star point guard to keep this one close.

Orlando Magic ML (DraftKings, -218)

Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic - 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: While I think Trae Young has a great game, I don't think it'll be enough to move past the Magic and advance to the actual postseason. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero can struggle from deep, which limits the Magic's offensive upside, but they should be able to get whatever they want down low against Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu. That should be enough for Orlando to advance to the actual postseason.

Golden State Warriors ML (DraftKings, -305)

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors - 10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Golden State has had a few major letdowns since the Jimmy Butler trade, but otherwise, they've been incredibly sharp and one of the best teams in the league. On the other side, Ja Morant has struggled to stay healthy and remains in the headlines for his on-court antics, while the Grizzlies' organization made headlines by firing Taylor Jenkins. These teams are going in opposite directions, and I think Golden State moves on with ease.

Jaren Jackson Under 27.5 PRA (DraftKings, -110)

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors - 10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Jackson has struggled with foul trouble to end the season, and with Taylor Jenkins getting fired, I think Memphis will be a little out of sorts in this game. If Jackson gets into foul trouble against Draymond Green, it's going to be a long night for Memphis and tough for Jackson to rack up stats.

I'm taking the UNDER on Franz Wagner scoring 26.5 points

(-103, BetRivers, 12:45pm)

Ken Crites: Yes, I know, the Hawks do not play defense. My initial temptation was to take the over for Mr. Wagner. But the numbers beg for the under. First, the game O/U is only 219. Second, Wagner played 40 minutes against the Hawks on April 8th, and "only" scored 22 points. Third, over his last 13 games, Wagner has averaged 22.7 points per contest. Fourth, the Magic rank 30th (dead last) in pace of play. They do NOT want to run and gun with Trae Young. Fifth, fellow forward Paolo Banchero is on a heater, averaging 29.6 points over his past 14 games. Banchero is facing Mouhamed Gueye and Georges Niang — that's the match-up Orlando will want to exploit. The K-Train is a middling 9-10 this season, so feel free to fade.