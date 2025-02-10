Daniel Gafford Injury: Leaves early with sprained knee

Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee sprain.

The Mavericks didn't wait long to rule Gafford out for the remainder of the game after he collided with the Kings' Malik Monk early in the second quarter, resulting in the Dallas center exiting the contest and requiring assistance walking back to the locker room. Gafford will finish the game with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes. The Mavericks were already thin on frontcourt help heading into the contest with Anthony Davis (adductor) likely to miss multiple weeks and with P.J. Washington (ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip) both sidelined, and Gafford's early exit leaves the team even thinner. Two-way player Kylor Kelley is the only healthy center on the roster, though Dallas may prefer to get by with small-ball lineups for the rest of Monday's contest.