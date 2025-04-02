NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The first game of Wednesday's nine-game slate is at 7:00 p.m. ET, but tip-offs are scattered throughout the evening with some gaps, making late swaps all the more valuable. I'm on a torrid run of late, as my last five articles have generated cashes in large-field GPPs. Let's see if we can keep it going tonight!

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Although none of them made the initial cut, the projected total of the ATL/DAL game makes me think I should have given more love to Atlanta's backcourt. The lowest total of the night also holds the most risk, as Boston's lineup is riddled with questionable tags. The spreads are intriguing, as six of nine games hold spreads in the double digits. The most deceiving one is the marquee matchup between the Knicks and the Cavs. Most of the Knicks didn't make my initial cut, but I'll take them and the 10.5 points.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DET Cade Cunningham (calf) - DOUBTFUL

Tobias Harris is expected to play, so the only pivot I'll take here is Dennis Schroder ($6,400).

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK Miles McBride (groin) - OUT

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

Towns missed Tuesday's game, and it's reasonable to assume he'll suit up against the Cavaliers. If he can't make it, Mitchell Robinson ($4,300) would draw the start again. He posted a 14/14 double-double in Towns' place against the Sixers.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Michael Porter (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

The game doesn't start until 9:00 p.m. ET, so this spot could be a late swap opportunity as we learn more about the status of Murray and Porter. Russell Westbrook ($6,800) and Christian Braun ($6,700) should be on hold.

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Al Horford (toe) - DOUBTFUL

The Xavier Tillman experiment didn't work out, but Luke Kornet ($4,700) is off the injury report and could have an impact, assuming a Horford and/or Porzingis absence. Sam Hauser ($4,200) and Payton Pritchard ($5,400) are pivot options if Brown and/or Holiday are ruled out.

IND Myles Turner (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

I'd increase my exposure to Pascal Siakam ($7,800) if Tuner misses another game.

UTA AND NOP - SEVERAL ABSENCES

Utah and New Orleans are in a race to the bottom, as both teams are unabashedly in tank mode. There's no telling what lineup we'll see here, and it's a tough game against Houston. Keyonte George ($6,200) could be useful in garbage time, and Kyle Filipowski ($6,600) might be worthwhile. The Pelicans are tougher to pin down, but if you're looking for a flier, try Antonio Reeves ($4,000).

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players available at $10k or higher for Wednesday. Slate size is an important consideration when considering top-dollar talent, as the pivot options for secondary contributors or lower-priced premium players are more plentiful with a game increase. If I'm looking strictly at per-dollar value, none of the four are at a salary I would recommend, but Jayson Tatum ($10,400) is someone worth monitoring. If all of the current injury tags hold, he could be one of the only starters outside of Derrick White ($7,200). It's prudent to wait and see for both players.

We have seven players in the $9k range, and Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) looks like an excellent option against the Wizards. His dual eligibility is always a plus. I also can't ignore James Harden's ($9,500) recent standout play, but the quality of the matchup concerns me. Still, we could easily see more than 30 minutes from him, considering the Clippers' current playoff position.

Houston will play the other tanking team, so opting for players like Alperen Sengun ($8,900) and Amen Thompson ($8,600) carries some risk. I would expose myself to the risk at a lower salary, which is why Jalen Green ($7,700) would make the cut. Ivica Zubac ($8,000) has posted a decent number regardless of opponent quality, so he's a safe center for me.

Also consider: Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,200) vs. DET

EXPECTED CHALK

DeMar DeRozan, SAC ($7,600) @ WAS

It's all hands on deck as the Kings struggle to stay in the Play-In picture. They need this win desperately to stay ahead of the Suns, and the playoff push seems like a perfect place for DeRozan to take over. He balled out for almost 50 FDFPs against Indiana on Monday, and there's every reason to think he'll dominate for three quarters against a soft opponent.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,500) vs. NYK

Even if Towns plays, he's banged up and could have some trouble against Allen, who I like better than the prohibitively-priced Evan Mobley. The projected total for this game is lower than I expected, but it's hard to go wrong with either roster. Darius Garland ($7,800) is also a Cav I'll consider in this range.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,800) vs. ATL

Anthony Davis' return generates some concern when thinking about Washington, but I still think there's plenty of production to go around. Atlanta has some height up front, and the tenuous hold on a Play-In spot will be proper motivation for the starters to log full games. The lineup is beginning to shift with Daniel Gafford back in action, but Washington's still ideally placed at the wing.

Also consider: Norman Powell, LAC ($6,400) vs. NOP

VALUE PLAYS

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,900) @ WAS

Even though Sabonis is back to his usual self, Murray's numbers haven't dropped off. My exposure to the Kings is fairly high tonight, and this game is pretty much a must-win at this stage. Murray's salary is excellent relative to his upside.

Zaccharie Risacher, ATL ($5,100) @. DAL

The interior battle in this game will be worth watching, but for DFS purposes, I'm looking for the truly exploitable spots. This is a laughable salary for Risacher, who's had some explosive games recently. He holds some variance, but at this price, the upside is worth taking a chance on.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,900) vs. UTA

Brooks got ejected on Sunday but turned around and logged 28 FDFP against the Lakers. If he doesn't provoke anyone, he has a shot at beating value at this salary, and this game could have garbage time on the menu.

Also consider: Malik Beasley, DET ($5,500) @ OKC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.