Dante Exum Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Exum (face) did not return to Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Lakers. He finished the game with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.

Exum took an elbow to the face from an opposing player during the third quarter and was unable to return. The 29-year-old's status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets, though if he's sidelined Thursday, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie are all candidates for a slight bump in playing time.