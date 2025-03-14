Fantasy Basketball
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum Injury: Exits Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Exum (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum was on the Mavericks' injury report with right hamstring tightness before Friday's game, but whether his exit is related has yet to be announced. Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie would be in line to see more minutes if Exum is unable to return.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
