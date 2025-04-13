Fantasy Basketball
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Exum is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum returned from a 12-game absence Friday against the Raptors and finished with six points, three assists and one rebound over 14 minutes. He'll be in the Mavs' starting five Sunday for the first time since March 14, when he fractured his left hand.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
