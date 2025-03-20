Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Garland has been cleared to play Friday against the Suns after resting during Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Garland is having another strong year for the Cavaliers, as Cleveland has held the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.9 points. 2.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the floor to go along with 40.7 percent from deep.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
