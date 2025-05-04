Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets for Today

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Tyrese Haliburton to score over 18.5 total points -110 @ bet365

The Pacers open this series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers as heavy underdogs, which shouldn't be surprising considering that the Cavaliers were the best team in the East all season long. However, Cleveland might be without Darius Garland (toe) in Game 1, so Tyrese Haliburton could have a favorable matchup on the offensive end. Ty Jerome isn't known for his defensive prowess, and it's unclear if the Cavs will match Donovan Mitchell with Haliburton. The star floor general averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists per game in the first-round series against the Bucks.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell to record over 31.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

The potential absence of Garland might open the door for Mitchell to have an uptick in his usage rate, particularly as a playmaker -- regardless of whether Ty Jerome or Sam Merrill starts alongside him in the backcourt. Mitchell surpassed the 31.5 P+A mark in the first two games of the series against the Heat, but his numbers plummeted in the last two games, tallying 14 and 27 P+A in Games 3 and 4. The presence of Garland will ultimately determine Mitchell's usage rate, but given that this game will be the series opener against a tougher opponent, expect Mitchell to embrace a more prominent role as the Cavaliers' go-to option on offense.

Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry to hit over 4.5 three-pointers -125 @ bet365

The Warriors have lost the last two games against the Rockets and now are on the brink of being eliminated in Game 7 on the road against Houston. However, the Warriors have Stephen Curry healthy and ready to go, and the star guard thrives under pressure – he owns the fourth highest scoring average in Game 7 in league history, trailing only Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Thus, seeing him hit five or more threes shouldn't be overly complicated, especially since Curry will probably have an extremely high usage rate in this contest. Plus, he's drained five or more threes in three of the six games of this current series while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors need Curry to be at his best to get the job done and move into the Western Conference Semifinals.