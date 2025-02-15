Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland News: Third in 3-Point contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 6:56pm

Garland scored 19 points in the final round of the Starry 3-Point Contest on Saturday and finished third behind Tyler Herro (24) and Buddy Hield (23).

Garland got off to a good start with a 24-point first round, which was second-best behind Hield (31), but the former wasn't able to match that performance in the finals. It was a solid outing for Garland, who made his first appearance at the 3-Point Contest on Saturday. He will represent Team Kenny in Sunday's All-Star Game tournament and will face Team Chuck in the first round.

